Following a record-setting year in which more than 203 Owl athletes were named to the ASUN Academic Honor Roll, three Kennesaw State University teams were also recipients of the NCAA Public Recognition Honors for their Academic Progress Rates.
KSU’s women's volleyball, tennis and lacrosse teams all finished among the top 10% of their respective sports with perfect multiyear scores of 1,000. The volleyball and women's tennis teams were honored for the fifth straight year while lacrosse was awarded for the third straight year. Adopted by the NCAA in 2003, APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. The current rates were based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.
“Our student-athletes achieved unprecedented academic success thanks to their determination to maintain a standard of excellence and our wonderful faculty who made the sacrifices to deliver quality online classes in a short period of time,” said Milton Overton, director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes continue to excel on and off the field and represent the core values of Kennesaw State University. Our mission as a department is to build champions on the field, in the classroom, in the community and in life and these outstanding young men and women represent the Gold Standard we strive to achieve on a daily basis.”
The defending ASUN Conference champions, KSU’s volleyball team were recently honored with their fourth American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Team Award, given annually to collegiate and high school volleyball teams that maintained at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average. Fourteen players were listed among the ASUN Academic Honor Roll with a team GPA of 3.63.
With eight players on the ASUN Academic Honor Roll, the KSU women’s tennis team collected Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic honors in 2019, marking the eighth consecutive award for the team. The team boasts a combined 3.77 GPA.
Women’s lacrosse player Marissa Gore, who holds a 4.0 GPA in electrical engineering, earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors in May, marking the first time a KSU player received such recognition. She, along with 27 of her teammates, made the ASUN Academic Honor Roll.
In May, 59 student-athletes earned their degrees while another 73 posted a 4.0 GPA. More than 162 Owls landed on their respective Dean’s lists. KSU’s football team, which competes in the Big South Conference, also saw 49 players make the most recent Big South Presidential Honor Roll.
