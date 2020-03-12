Once again, Cobb County school teachers will suit up as NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors.
The elite group of Ambassadors consists of 28 teachers nationwide, among them are Doug LaVigne of Kell High School, Heather Guiendon of Walton High School and Starrissa Winters of Wheeler High School.
The Cobb County School District is the only metro-Atlanta school district participating and is one of only two in the entire state of Georgia. Last year, four Cobb Schools teachers served as NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors.
The NASA Ambassador program is a professional development opportunity for high school science teachers designed to improve science teaching and learning and increase student engagement in science, technology, engineering and math.
The Cobb teachers along with teachers from 12 other states will participate in a week-long immersion training experience at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center Hangar 703 in Palmdale, California. They will suit up for research flights on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy. The program culminates in classroom delivery of a SOFIA science-oriented curriculum module.
The NASA Ambassadors will undergo training in astrophysics and planetary science content and pedagogy. After their flights, they will return to their classrooms prepared to teach a two-week physical science curriculum module created by the SETI Institute that focuses on the electromagnetic spectrum using SOFIA science examples as illustrations.
