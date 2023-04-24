Last year, 98% of Cobb Schools educators signed on to return for the current school year.
This year, that number has increased to about 99% of educators planning to return to support Cobb students in the new school year. That percentage is made all the more astounding when considering that the rest of the state and nation is struggling to retain their staff.
Because of Cobb’s reputation as one of the top places to work in both Georgia and the entire nation, job seekers were eager to attend the District’s most recent job fair at Truist Park.
Almost 1,500 professionals recently turned out for an opportunity to join the Cobb Schools team. Candidates attended the District’s job fair from as far away as Florida, Texas and even California.
One of the most recent reasons Cobb Schools has a high rate of recruitment and retention is Cobb’s historic partnership with the University of West Georgia to empower educators to pursue advanced degrees with no tuition cost through Georgia’s BEST. About 4,000 educators expressed interest in Georgia’s BEST and the District is in the process of accepting applications.
The Spring job fair was not the last opportunity for professionals to join the Cobb Schools team and contribute to student success. Cobb Schools is hosting a summer job fair on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Center. Although the job fair will primarily focus on filling classified support positions, teaching positions will also be available.
