Kathrin Meskell has been named the new head of Lower School at The Walker School in Marietta.
Walker's Lower School includes grades first through fifth.
“I am excited about this opportunity at The Walker School,” said Meskell, who has more than 27 years of combined experience working with elementary and middle school students, including six years in an administrative position. “My passion for working with children, my strong educational training and leadership experiences and my strengths in communication and building relationships enhance my ability to be an effective school leader.”
Meskell has a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Mercer University, a Master’s in Special Education from Georgia State University and a Bachelor’s in Special Education from Furman University.
Meskell is currently the assistant head of school at Cumberland Academy of Georgia in Atlanta and has experience leading both middle and lower schools.
In addition to Cumberland Academy, Meskell has worked at Deerfield-Windsor as director of the lower school, director of learning support and director of Odyssey of the Mind, an international educational program that provides creative problem-solving opportunities for students. She also served as a teacher and director of Odyssey of the Mind at Woodward Academy’s North Campus.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Meskell as Walker’s next Head of Lower School,” said Carl Carlson, Walker’s Head of School. “She has spent her career working at the Lower and Middle School levels, and she has extensive experience in the classroom and as an administrator in a diverse array of schools. Lower school students, families, faculty and staff at Walker are in great hands with Dr. Meskell.”
