The Walker School hosted Dr. Ray Strikas, Education Team Lead for the Immunization Services Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Nov. 8.
Dr. Strikas delivered a presentation to the Walker World Health Organization students on the history and importance of the flu vaccine and what to expect from the 2019 flu season.
“I like coming to talk to students because it’s an opportunity to offer a public health perspective they may have not encountered and to answer questions,” Dr. Strikas said. “Also, I learn things from the students as I hope they learn something from me.”
With over 10% of the population catching the flu last year, Emily Adams, Walker World Health Organization sponsor and Middle and Upper School Science Department chair, recognized the importance of inviting Dr. Strikas to speak to the students.
“I want kids to meet and interact with public health professionals in a wide variety of fields and flu is so important,” Adams said. “People who haven’t had the flu say ‘oh it’s just the flu,’ but people who have had the flu know how significant it is.”
The Walker World Health Organization is comprised of Upper School students in grades 9-12. They meet during their free period to discuss public health issues.
Dr. Strikas’ presentation was opened to the Middle School and 38 students attended.
“I want these kids to understand their decision to get vaccinated isn’t just about them,” Adams said. “It helps all the people in their community that they either know are immune-compromised or might not know are immune-compromised that might need their help and potentially literally save their life.”
The students agreed that having Dr. Strikas on campus was beneficial.
“We’re taking biology and thought it would be interesting to attend the presentation,” said students Ayan Goel and Casey Arkoette. “It was cool to learn the different types of vaccines and how they impact all ages.”
The Walker World Health Organization will be represented at The Walker’s School’s first all school Open House on Jan. 26.
For more information, visit www.thewalkerschool.org/admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.