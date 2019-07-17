The Walker School announced Karen Park will be the school’s director of Communications and Marketing beginning July 30.
She will lead the strategy, planning and implementation of marketing and communications initiatives for Walker.
Park has extensive communications and marketing experience, having worked for The Detroit Free Press, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and most recently with global hospitality company InterContinental Hotels Group.
She and her family live in Marietta.
“As a Walker family for the past five years, we have experienced first-hand the wonder of Walker – teachers who instill a lifelong love of learning, a safe environment where students are encouraged to take risks and a place where all students are valued for who they are,” Park said. “I am excited and honored to work with faculty, staff, alumni, parents and students to share all of the amazing innovation, passion, hard work and fun that happens at Walker.”
This summer, Walker conducted a national search to fill the director of Communications and Marketing position, receiving well over 100 applications. The search committee was comprised of Head of School Jack Hall, Director of Admission Katherine Harrison, Board member Cheryl Barre, Associate Director of Advancement Cathy LaClaire, and three marketing and communication professionals, Walker parents Kimberly Brock and Shirley Powell, and Mandi Block.
She is a graduate of the University of Kansas’ William Allen White School of Journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.