The Learning About Employment and Academic Possibilities committee will host the third annual LEAP College and Career Fair on March 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lindley Middle School, 50 Veterans Memorial Drive in Mableton.
Many college and career events focus on information for high school students and are held in arenas away from the schools. LEAP, with around 50-60 partners, brings information to middle school students at their school.
