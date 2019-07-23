Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to hundreds of local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at 42 metro Atlanta-area locations on Aug. 3.
As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign in metro Atlanta is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed and can drop off requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.
Seven Cobb County Walmart locations will take part in “Stuff the Bus.” They are 1133 East-West Connector SW in Austell; and 2909 Austell Road SW, 1785 Cobb Parkway South, 210 Cobb Parkway South, 3100 Johnson Ferry Road, 3101 Roswell Road and 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, all in Marietta.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community.
There is also a searchable online registry with all the items needed. Each item requires just one click to purchase.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2Goeh5v or https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/.
