The SAE School in Mableton recently acquired a 126 kW DC solar PV system.
This is in addition to their already existing 30kW system totaling 156kW. Creative Solar USA and Southface Institute teamed up to provide a completely funded solar energy array to the school.
This renewable energy source was put in place as part of the school’s interest in developing renewable energy systems directly on its campus. The system’s primary goal is to generate electrical power for use by the building itself and the secondary purpose is to be used as an educational tool.
With the completion of the new solar energy array, the school will run 100% off of solar power. Making it the first school in Georgia to run off of solar energy entirely.
This was all made possible through a Solar Energy Procurement Agreement pursuant to the Solar Power Free-Market Financing Act of 2015.
This act allows on-site solar projects private electricity purchases as a way of funding renewable energy for companies, agencies, schools and households. SEPA agreements, also known as Power Purchase Agreements, provide legal and legitimate means for funding the building and operation of a solar power system.
For more information, visit www.creativesolarusa.com, www.saeschool.org or www.southface.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.