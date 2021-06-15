Charles Lassiter, Marietta Metro Rotary’s director – Youth Services, announced the name of the 2020-21 Interact Club Student of the Year.
This year’s winner is Malen Patel, who served as the president of the Pope High School Interact Club during both his junior year and senior year. He will receive $1,000 to assist with his college expenses, with those funds paid directly to the college he will attend.
Patel enrolls at Georgia Tech this fall, and he plans to major in business.
For many years, the Rotary Club of Marietta Metro has sponsored the Interact Club at three Cobb County high schools - Marietta, Pope and Lassiter.
Members of these student-led Interact Clubs learn about Rotary and how to live its distinctive “Service Above Self” motto through their club’s own service projects.
Every spring, the Interact Club’s faculty advisor may invite one or more upper class students to apply and compete for Marietta Metro Rotary’s $1,000 Interact College Scholarship by submitting a written scholarship application.
