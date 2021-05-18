The PEARL Foundation Inc. in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Rho Zeta Omega Chapter awarded $32,500 in scholarships to 11 high school seniors from Cobb County at its 32nd Annual Scholarship Awards Program on May 1.
The 11 scholarships include the Mae Carter Danzy HBCU Scholarship which is awarded to a student attending a Historically Black College or University.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Christian Davis of Harrison High School, who will be attending Xavier University.
- Lauren Clowney of Harrison, Taylor Smith of Campbell and Adenike Owolabi of South Cobb, who will all be attending the University of Georgia.
- Skylar James of Campbell, who will be attending Georgia State University.
- Adetomi Oderinde of Wheeler and Ana Herndon of Campbell, who will both be attending Duke University.
- Kyla Jefferson of Pebblebrook, who will be attending Howard University.
- Aryanna Russell of Pebblebrook, who will be attending New York University.
- Bethany Cates of Harrison, who will be attending the University of Missouri.
- Karmen Goshay of Lassiter, who will be attending the University of Connecticut.
Special guests included Cobb County School board members Charisse Davis, Brad Wheeler and Leroy Tre' Hutchins; principals Paul Gillihan of Wheeler and TJ Perry of South Cobb; school counselors Gillian Moody of Harrison and Yolanda Wright of Campbell. Lisa Simpson and Lauren Danzy, daughters of the late Mae Carter Danzy, Rho Zeta Omega chapter’s charter member and first president, were also in attendance. Sydney Johnson, a first-year doctoral student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology served as the keynote speaker.
