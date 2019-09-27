The MDE School of East Cobb hosts “Boots & BBQ" on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Pontoon Brewing Company in Sandy Springs.
The third annual event, presented by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation, is a benefit for the non-profit, private school. The evening will feature music by Shadowood, BBQ, local craft beer, a raffle and a silent auction with prizes ranging from $20 to $2,000.
Cost is $40 advance, $45 at the door. Sponsorships ranging from $250-$2,500 are still available. Proceeds go to the school's arts and enrichment programs.
The MDE School serves K-12 children with varying special needs. It provides a learning environment where students with special needs have access to academics, music, drama, adaptive PE, enrichment programs and life skills training. It serves students with autism, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, communication disorders and developmental delays.
For more information, go to www.mdeschool.org.
