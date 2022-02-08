The Lutzie 43 Foundation has opened the 2022 Prepared For Life Scholarship.
The application will remain open until March 11.
Current high school juniors or seniors and current post-secondary undergraduates enrolled in a full-time accredited program at a two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school are eligible to apply. Applicants must submit written essays, a mentor letter of recommendation and provide their current official transcript grades.
Recipients of the PFL Scholarship will receive a $4,300 scholarship distributed throughout their post-secondary education.
For more information on eligibility and applying, visit lutzie43.org.
The scholarship program prepares recipients to be ambassadors for safe driving among their peers, family and friends. The PFL Scholarship officially stands for Prepared For Life Scholarship, but to close family and friends, PFL stands for Philip Francis Lutzenkirchen.
Lutzenkirchen attended Lassiter High School in Marietta and continued his education and football career at Auburn University. He passed away in 2014 as a passenger in a distracted and impaired driving accident. The foundation began shortly after and is on a mission to end distracted and impaired driving through the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative.
