The Lutzie 43 Foundation announced the 2021 Prepared for Life Scholarship class with 10 total recipients.
The recipients are Julia Gibson of Lassiter High School, Megan Norton of Kennesaw State University, Abigail Boles of Mobile Christian High School, Abigail Langan of Spanish Fort High School, Addi Garrott of Pike Liberal Arts, Daniel Alexander of Vestavia High School, Lindsey Cook of Thompson High School, Margaret Aldridge of Lee-Scott Academy, Sarah Murph of Lakeside High School and William Diest of Auburn University.
The Prepared for Life Scholarship is awarded to deserving students who are a positive influence in their community through leadership and initiative. Following the vision of the Lutzie 43 Foundation, these recipients are also ambassadors for safe driving. They have shown attributes of being mindful behind the wheel and now will take those attributes with them over their college careers.
Each student receives a $4,300 scholarship in honor of Lassiter High School and Auburn University student-athlete Philip Lutzenkirchen and his football number 43.
For more information, visit lutzie43.org.
