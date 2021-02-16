The Lutzie 43 Foundation announced the 2021 PFL Scholarship is now open to applicants until March 31.
The Prepared for Life Scholarship is awarded to deserving students who show their commitment to being a positive influence in their community through leadership and initiative. Since 2014, the Lutzie 43 Foundation has awarded over $150,000 in scholarship funds. Last year the foundation received over 70 eligible applications, and was able to award 15 deserving students, the largest scholarship class, with the PFL Scholarship. The foundation is excited to grow their impact in the upcoming months through the 2021 recipients.
High school juniors or seniors and current post-secondary undergraduates enrolled in a full-time accredited program at a two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school who have signed the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Pledge are eligible to apply. Applicants must also include an official transcript, resume and letter of recommendation from his or her mentor with the application. The $4,300 PFL Scholarships will be awarded annually each spring. For more information on eligibility and how to apply visit lutzie43.org.
The PFL Scholarship officially stands for Prepared For Life Scholarship, but to close family and friends, PFL stands for Philip Francis Lutzenkirchen. Lutzenkirchen was born and raised in Marietta and attended Lassiter High School. He was a former Auburn football player who lost his life as a passenger in a distracted and impaired driving accident in 2014. Since then, the foundation has been on a mission to end distracted and impaired driving crashes, injuries and fatalities. The scholarship program equips our recipients to be positive ambassadors for safe driving in their communities and among family and peers.
