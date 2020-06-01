The Lutzie 43 Foundation announced the 2020 Prepared for Life Scholarship class.
Among the class were Angela Sciacchitano of Kell High School; and Jack Parsons, Julia Kenner and Sydney McClure, all of Lassiter High School.
The Prepared for Life Scholarship is awarded to deserving students who show their commitment to being a good influence on their community through leadership and initiative. These scholarship recipients are more than just a positive influence in their community but also behind the wheel. The scholarship winners will serve as ambassadors for safe driving and champions against distracted and impaired driving over their four or remaining years at their college or university.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation’s 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted and impaired driving awareness and prevention.
For more information, email Katie Stotts at stotts@knighteady.com or visit lutzie43.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.