May 2021 was the month to honor fourth graders from three elementary schools in Cobb County.
Fourth grade students from Rocky Mount, Acworth and Tritt Elementary Schools recently received the prestigious Silver Pen Award.
The Silver Pen Awards, now statewide programs, were presented by Jim Perry, past president of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K and co-chair of the Silver Pen program as the officers of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K were in attendance for the presentations.
“Over 25 years ago, Jack Boone started what was called The Silver Pen Award for fourth graders and all the elementary schools could participate," Perry said. "We gave the kids either a story or an essay question to write about. Each classroom had a winner, and the winning entries were sent to the administration. The administration would then forward them to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, where a panel of judges, including educators, made the final selection for the school-wide winner.”
Each Silver Pen Award winner received a bag containing: a Silver Pen, a roll of 25 one dollar golden coins and a special engraved plaque that reads: Silver Pen Writing Award presented by The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K.
This year's Silver Pen writing winners are Aubrey Smothers from Acworth Elementary School, Anna Raciborski from Rocky Mount Elementary School and Adriana Fernandez from Tritt Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.