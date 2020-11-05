Life University launched Founder’s Month of Giving for Research this past September, a 30-day campaign to raise resources and awareness for chiropractic research.
In recognition of this initiative, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the month of September as Life University’s Founder’s Month of Giving in support of chiropractic research and presented the proclamation to Life University’s Vice President of University Advancement Dr. Gilles LaMarche and Senior Development Officer Angela Getter.
During the month-long giving campaign, one corporation gave with extraordinary generosity to the cause. The Joint Corp. had a total gift of $49,475.
The Center for Chiropractic Research at Life University will continue to conduct research of significance on the neurological aspects of chiropractic care. The CCR has designed their lab and research agenda with chiropractic colleagues and patients in mind.
The Founder’s Month of Giving for Research campaign will continue each September.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu or www.thejoint.com.
