There are many needs for students and families around the county and the school district, and the Cobb Schools Foundation does a lot of behind-the-scenes work to help provide for those needs.
Felicia Wagner has been the executive director of the Foundation for five years and was David Owen's guest on the Nov. 2 episode of The Inside Scoop.
With two decades of experience in philanthropy, Wagner knows well how to raise money and the best ways to help distribute it. But the Foundation does so much more than that. The three primary areas on which they concentrate are: Family Stabilization, Learning Interventions, and Scholarships for Students and Teachers. In a district the size of Cobb Schools—with nearly 110,000 students, the 23rd largest in the nation—finding ways to help all students succeed is a huge task.
The Foundation has recently kicked off their Each $1 Reaches One campaign for the 2022-23 school year. This campaign seeks financial support, as well as other resources, to help reduce barriers that some students face, reward student success, and support teachers and their future growth.
In addition to raising money for the Foundation and its many community help programs, Wagner also coordinates with local ministries and county organizations to help hundreds of Cobb families each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.