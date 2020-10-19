The Global Leadership Academy for homeschoolers recently held its annual National Beta Club induction ceremony online using ZOOM.
GLA is a Beta Club charter in the Cobb County area for homeschool students in the metro Atlanta area.
Thirty-four homeschool students were inducted into the National Beta Club. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and joined more than 500,000 members across the U.S. and beyond.
National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the U.S. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
This year, GLA used the new Pillar Induction Ceremony released by National Beta in September. This ceremony highlights the four pillars of Beta Club: Achievement, Character, Leadership and Service.
Members of GLA took the new inductees through each pillar followed by the Beta pledge. The final step in the ceremony was the pinning of each student during a separate event. This was done in the Cumberland Mall area observing CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks.
