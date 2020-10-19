102120_MDJ_Schools_GLA.jpeg

Top row, from left, are Terryn Green, Deyanna Gladney, Regan Clarke, T’ari Durham, Amil Clark, Christian Scott, KhyLee Hudson, Anthony Scott, Tyler Sharpe, Yorey Byrd, Danilo Jones, Nefertiti Herron-Newson and April Pettus; middle row, Kai Merritt, Takera Durham, Lyle Gladney, Evan Clark, Arvil Ceasar III, Christopher Johnson II, LadyMalaiya Ali, Messiah Ali, Aidan Sarden, Yuseph Muhammad, Kye Davis, Caleb Grimes, Reagan Pettus, Haley Sarden and Carrington James; and bottom row, Neela Battle, Kobi Brown, Chloe Grimes, Sasha Johnston, Hannah Parker, Chrisma Epps, Kennedy Johnson, Muhammad Abdullah, Jason Scott, Justin Mitchell, Nina Johnston, Kaylyn Davis, Rekeeya Hunter and Faith Parker.

The Global Leadership Academy for homeschoolers recently held its annual National Beta Club induction ceremony online using ZOOM.

GLA is a Beta Club charter in the Cobb County area for homeschool students in the metro Atlanta area.

Thirty-four homeschool students were inducted into the National Beta Club. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and joined more than 500,000 members across the U.S. and beyond.

National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the U.S. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

This year, GLA used the new Pillar Induction Ceremony released by National Beta in September. This ceremony highlights the four pillars of Beta Club: Achievement, Character, Leadership and Service.

Members of GLA took the new inductees through each pillar followed by the Beta pledge. The final step in the ceremony was the pinning of each student during a separate event. This was done in the Cumberland Mall area observing CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks.

