In partnership with The Atlanta Opera and Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music, the North American premiere of Bluebeard’s Castle will be presented at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center on Oct. 7-9.
Tickets range from $20-$50 and may be purchased online or by calling Patron Services at 470-578-6650.
From the one-act chamber opera from Bela Bartók, Bluebeard’s Castle is traditionally presented as a psychological thriller or Gothic horror as the lover uncovers the secrets of Bluebeard’s past. This new production, from director Daisy Evens and conductor Stephen Higgins, centers the story on the loss of a loved partner to the ravages of dementia in a way that will resonate with anyone who has dealt with aging loved ones.
Michael Mayes, playing Bluebeard, reunites with Susan Bullock, playing Judith, in this relatable story. Mayes is well known to Atlanta audiences, having starred in Dead Man Walking here, a filmed version of Glory Denied, as well as Sweeney Todd, The Kaiser of Atlantis, and Carmen. Bullock, one of the world’s most sought-after dramatic sopranos, is best known for her portrayal of Wagner’s Brünnhilde, which garnered praise and led her to become the first ever soprano to sing four consecutive cycles of Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Royal Opera House. She is making her The Atlanta Opera debut.
Instead of doors masking Bluebeard’s true soul, the audience encounters Judith’s fraught relationship with her memories and its effect on her husband. The roles were first created for the world premiere from London’s Theater of Sound.
Kennesaw State University’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services is supporting the production by hosting dementia/altered neurologic simulations for students in three classes as a prelude to the opera. Next, a panel in “Community Conversations” features Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ faculty Erica Holliday and artists from the production to discuss the emotional impact of memory, caretaking and dementia. Scheduled for Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to attend this free event at Prillaman Hall, Room HS 1105.
In-person tickets for Bluebeard’s Castle are available online or by calling Patron Services at 470-578-6650. The opera will be performed in English.
