The Silver Pen Award is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K to an elementary school student in Cobb County for completing and submitting a creative writing response to a writing prompt.
The 2020 Silver Pen winner is Rocky Mount Elementary School student Jeremiah Perry, who won the award last year when he was a 4th grader. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, delayed the recognition ceremony until February 2021.
Students read the beginning of an interesting short story, created an engaging end to the story, then submitted it to their 4th grade teachers for review. Each homeroom teacher selected the top three entries from the class and the assistant principal chose one finalist from each class.
The four finalists were then given “a numbered score” by former educators who are now members of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K. All the stories are submitted without names throughout the selection process, so the judges do not know which student wrote the story.
Jeremiah received the following special gifts - a Kiwanis Club Pen, a Silver Pen, 20 $1 coins and an engraved plaque from the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K recognizing him for his writing accomplishment.
“We hope you will take that writing skill and put it to use throughout your life, because our whole purpose is to encourage good writers to be better writers. You did well, said Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K past president Jim Perry, no relation to the winner, at the socially-distanced, outside award ceremony on Feb. 10.
“Rocky Mount is so proud of Jeremiah," said assistant principal Dr. Sage Doolittle. "We are thrilled that he has embraced a love for creative writing and that writing passion will serve him well in the future.”
