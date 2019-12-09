High school seniors across the country who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are invited to share their experiences to raise awareness and have the chance to earn a college scholarship.
The deadline to enter the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest is Jan. 17.
AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu.
Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $500.
Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors. Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
Students can learn more about the contest and submit their essays by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. All essays must be submitted by January 17, 2020.
