Learning may look different this year, with students split between face-to-face and remote learning.
However, Cobb teachers have not let the year's challenges stop them from developing innovative ideas to keep students engaged.
In fact, this year, the creativity of Cobb teachers won them more than $82,000 in the District’s annual Cobb Tank competition, which was held virtually this year. The 10 winning ideas sprang from teachers at Baker Elementary School, Clay Harmony-Leland Elementary School, Kincaid Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School, Pope High School, Powder Springs Elementary School, South Cobb Early Learning Center, Timber Ridge Elementary School, Varner Elementary School and Wheeler High School.
Cobb Tank, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's brainchild, is modeled after the popular TV show “Shark Tank,” where eager contestants pitch their idea to a panel of “sharks” with the hope of being awarded funding for their project. The Cobb Tank sharks give out more praise than bites. The judges include district personnel and local business owners who volunteer to support the student-focused program.
"It was thrilling to serve as a Shark for this year’s Cobb Tank," said Adam Hill, Dickerson Middle School principal and Shark Tank judge. "I was blown away by our students and their teachers’ initiatives, creativity, and visions for reaching and engaging students throughout our Cobb Schools. The pitches presented will benefit the success of our students for years to come in a multitude of ways, and I cannot wait to observe these school communities in action."
As one of the Cobb Tank competition winners, Mountain View Elementary plans to fund a new initiative called the Cosmos Colonization Immersion Lab, which will give even the littlest learners the opportunities to imagine what it's like to work and live in space.
“We really appreciate the ‘Sharks’ from Cobb Tank funding the Immersion Lab, or CCIL,” said Dr. Cassondra Zielinski, Mountain View’s STEM Lab teacher. "Using technology like telescopes, NASA resources, weather data, computer coding and engineering tools, students will be able to bring real-world learning about space exploration and colonization to life. They’ll be using real space station data and be able to start to build a picture, and plans, for careers in STEM and space."
Mountain View’s principal Dr. Renee Garriss echoed her teacher’s praise for the benefits Cobb Tank will provide students.
“We can’t say 'the sky’s the limit' anymore – it isn’t true," Dr. Garriss said. "Their futures and potential are unlimited. And, that’s exactly the kind of learning environment we have here at Mountain View: student-centered, forward-focused, giving our children the best possible opportunities to excel."
Cobb Tank winners were:
- Kimberly Hutcheson & Josh Gutherie received $10,000 for "Project: Teach Us and We Will Grow!" at Baker Elementary School.
- Marquita Jackson, Jasmine Reeves and Kina Hudson received $10,000 for "Chicken Coop Garden" at Clay Harmony Leland Elementary School.
- Marnia Letendre, Debbie Blake and Leigh Perisino received $7,572.39 for "Boosting Social Emotinal Learning Through Book Vending" at Kincaid Elementary School.
- Dr. Cassondra Zielinski received $10,000 for "The Cosmos Colonization Immersion Lab" at Mountain View Elementary School.
- Stephen Williams received $7,764 for "Aerospace & Engineering Wind Tunnel and Flight Simulation Lab" at Pope High School.
- B. Ruff, L. Thomas. M. Romanowski and N. Clotfelter received $8,975.47 for "Deck the Halls" at Powder Springs Elementary School.
- Helen Walcott received $10,000 for "Readers Retreat" at South Cobb Early Learning Center.
- Alison Dunford and Rachel Davenport received $1,200 for "Wolfpack STEM Crew Project & Legacy" at Timber Ridge Elementary School.
- Sarah Dowell received $10,000 at "Garden 2.0" at Varner Elementary School.
- Kelly Feddersen received $6,825 for "Wildcat Warehoue and Marketing Agency" at Wheeler High School.
For more information, visit https://youtu.be/MQ40-X9eMno.
