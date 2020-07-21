Round Room LLC announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on Sunday between 1 to 4 p.m.
The event marks more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.
TCC will also award five students with $10,000 college scholarships.
More than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S., including three in Cobb County, are inviting families to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies. One backpack per child will be given away, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks. Participants should check with local store locations for specific instructions.
The local stores are 2860 Cumberland Mall in the Cumberland area; 3605 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta; and 4140 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw.
For more information, visit www.TCCRocks.com.
