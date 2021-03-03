Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced that all 526 of its TCC stores donated appreciation boxes to more than 500 schools across the U.S., including two in Cobb County.
The local schools that received the supply packs from TCC were Foundations for the Future Creative Child Care & School in Kennesaw and Hickory Hills Elementary School in Marietta.
The company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers who are juggling many education hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 40,000 supply packs to deserving teachers across the country.
Each participating TCC store partnered with a local, deserving school to donate supply packs that are valued at more than $360 each. The appreciation packs include many virtual and in-person teaching essentials including snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, hand sanitizer and more.
Round Room operates 1,241 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies shares a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide.
In 2020, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country, marking more than one million backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.
For more information, visit www.TCCRocks.com.
