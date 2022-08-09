State School Superintendent Richard Woods seeks students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council.
These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent's ambassadors to their respective schools.
Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school, including charter schools, for the 2022-2023 school year as a sophomore, junior or senior. Virtual learning students are still considered enrolled. The Student Advisory Council will meet four times in person during the school year. Meeting dates are listed in the application.
Application instructions:
Visit https://bit.ly/3QtHoGj for the 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.
Students in grades 10-12 enrolled in a public high school, including charter schools and virtual students, are eligible to apply.
Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. to determine if they have been selected.
Applicants should note that hundreds of applications are typically received. Not being selected for the Student Advisory Council does not mean the student's application did not meet qualifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.