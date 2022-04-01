A total of 216 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2022 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced on March 31.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.
“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2022 Georgia Scholar honorees,” Superintendent Woods said. “These students have worked hard, become leaders in their schools and communities, and taken advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school and know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”
Georgia Scholars are students who carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
Local students named 2022 Georgia Scholars are:
Christina Hulette of Allatoona High School
Justin Cleckley of Hillgrove High School
Christine Werts of Pope High School
Riley Smith, Hannah Fischer, Jeremy Thomas and Kelynn Johnson, all of Sprayberry High School
Kunling Tong, Shruthi Maharajan, Isabel Byers, Alexa Weston, Fiona Guo and Joseph Walter, all of Walton High School
Achyutan Narayanan, Nandini Joshi, Angela Francis, Nimai Patel, Navan Kothari, Leah Caldwell, Amy Huang, Jared Loncar, Samyukta Iyer and Sujit Iyer, all of Wheeler High School
John Cade Mayfield of Marietta High School
The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by GaDOE’s Office of Communications in partnership with local school districts and schools.
