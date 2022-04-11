Anthropological archaeologist Teresa Raczek will discuss her study of life in ancient settlements in India during Kennesaw State University’s Research with Relevance on April 15 at 11 a.m.
Raczek joined KSU in 2011 and became the chair of the Department of Geography and Anthropology in the summer of 2020. During the live discussion, the audience will learn more about the collaborative nature of her research focusing specifically on work in India studying towns and villages from 5,000 years ago.
During her career, Raczek has placed emphasis on incorporating students into her research, even inviting them to travel to India with her. Raczek has also collaborated on five edited volumes and published dozens of articles on her research. She also works with the KSU Student Anthropology Club to offer educational events, as well as offering anthropology and archaeology assistance to local organizations.
Raczek earned a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania after earning a master’s in Social Sciences from the University of Chicago.
KSU’s Office of Research is highlighting the research of department chairs and directors during the current season of Research with Relevance throughout the spring semester. Research with Relevance began during the spring 2020 semester, creating a venue for KSU faculty across disciplines to engage in conversation on a variety of research topics and allow for an audience to participate in the discussion virtually.
