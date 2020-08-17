Ben Johnson wanted to be involved when he came to Kennesaw State University last fall, and that opportunity came quickly when he was selected as a student brand ambassador for the Office of Admissions.
Across KSU's campuses, student ambassador programs have been popping up in various academic and business units. From Admissions, Athletics and KSU Journey Honors College, these programs enable students to share their experiences with the campus community and serve as a resource for other students all while gaining valuable leadership and presentation skills.
As a brand ambassador, Johnson - a mechatronics engineering major from Savannah - primarily uses social media, sharing his day-to-day activities with prospective students and fellow classmates to give them a feel for what it’s like to be a student at KSU.
Meanwhile, Joya King, a business management major, spends her time as an ambassador in the Office of Career Planning and Development, serving as a resource to other students.
An inaugural cohort of Student Diversity Ambassadors will begin this fall for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which opened up applications in the spring. ODI has hired six students for each campus to promote the department’s mission, as well as events on campus and in the metro Atlanta area, and connect with KSU’s registered student organizations and other affinity groups on campus. The goal is to increase student engagement with the department, and assist in creating an inclusive, welcoming and equitable learning and working community at KSU.
Both Admissions and Athletics launched their student brand ambassador programs in fall 2019.
Kelsey Gilbert, director of marketing and fan experience for KSU Intercollegiate Athletics, who oversees the Athletics ambassador program, said that the program was developed as a way to engage with students.
KSU Athletics recruits student brand ambassadors who are enticed by the opportunity to gain professional experience in social media regardless of their major or year in school, but Gilbert said many enjoy being actively involved at sporting events.
Other ambassador programs include KSU Journey Honors College, which welcomes a new group of ambassadors who are selected each fall through an application and interview process, and the Coles College of Business’ Flight Academy and Coles Scholars program, which both incorporate ambassadorship among their other goals.
Most of the ambassador programs at KSU establish a rigorous training program where students better understand professionalism and how to best represent the university and the unit they are serving. In some ambassador programs, like Career Planning and Development, students meet frequently to participate in workshops to sharpen their skills, learn best practices and obtain updates from the staff.
While some positions provide students with a stipend or academic credit, most of the ambassador programs are solely volunteer based. Students who chose to be ambassadors said that they did it to be more involved on campus, gain new skills for future careers and give back to the unit or department.
