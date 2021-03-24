A team of Kennesaw State University students are volunteering to help keep their fellow Owls safe during the pandemic, as the inaugural group of student health ambassadors in KSU’s Office of Emergency Management.
Now in their second semester, the student health ambassadors add another element to KSU’s response to the pandemic. The SHAs work volunteer shifts on campus, encouraging safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing and giving out pre-packaged kits containing a face mask, hand sanitizer and information on KSU’s COVID protocols and resources.
The ambassadors don’t have any enforcement or regulatory authority, relying instead on a friendly, encouraging approach to providing a mask to a person without one or offering information such as how to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The campus community’s response to the student health ambassadors has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Havan Temesghen, a student assistant in the Office of Emergency Management and the SHA program manager.
Wearing T-shirts identifying them as SHAs, the ambassadors typically walk through campus buildings and strike up conversations with students who aren’t wearing face coverings. They also can be seen manning information tables in high-traffic areas indoors or outdoors, or taking a few moments to share their message with a fellow student before or after class.
The Office of Emergency Management wants to build on the program’s success and add more student health ambassadors, particularly for the Marietta Campus. The plan also is for the SHAs to continue beyond the pandemic, to serve as advocates amid any future public health concern or other emergency preparedness outreach opportunity.
