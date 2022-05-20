Marietta High School’s Class of 2021 walks down the field at Northcutt Stadium in May 2021.
High school seniors across Cobb County are turning tassels and leaving the nest, with graduations for the Cobb County and Marietta City school systems scheduled for next week.
Marietta High School will have its graduation Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Northcutt Stadium.
Below is a list of Cobb County School District graduations, ordered chronologically:
Cobb Horizon/Cobb Online Learning Academy — Monday, May 23, 3:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Kell — Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Osborne — Tuesday, May 24, 3:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
North Cobb — Tuesday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Lassiter — Wednesday, May 25, 3:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Wheeler — Wednesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
McEachern — Thursday, May 26, 9 a.m. at Cantrell Stadium
Walton High — Thursday, May 26, 10 a.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Harrison — Thursday, May 26, 2:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Sprayberry — Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Allatoona — Friday, May 27, 9 a.m. at Allatoona Stadium
Campbell — Friday, May 27, 10 a.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Pope — Friday, May 27, 2:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Kennesaw Mountain — Friday, May 27, 7 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
South Cobb — Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Hillgrove — Saturday, May 27, 2:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Pebblebrook — Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center
Several Cobb private schools have already held their graduations, including Cornerstone Preparatory Academy, Dominion Christian School, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy and Whitefield Academy.
Shiloh Hills Christian School’s graduation is set for Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The Walker School’s graduation is Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Mount Paran Christian School’s graduation is Saturday at 9 a.m. at Turner Chapel AME Church.
North Cobb Christian School’s graduation is Saturday at 8 a.m. at West Ridge Church.
Gone are the days of either the Cobb Civic Center or Roswell Street Baptist for graduation.
