MHS graduation '21 (copy)

Marietta High School’s Class of 2021 walks down the field at Northcutt Stadium in May 2021.

 Aleks Gilbert

High school seniors across Cobb County are turning tassels and leaving the nest, with graduations for the Cobb County and Marietta City school systems scheduled for next week.

Marietta High School will have its graduation Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Northcutt Stadium.

Cobb schools

Below is a list of Cobb County School District graduations, ordered chronologically:

Cobb Horizon/Cobb Online Learning Academy — Monday, May 23, 3:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Kell — Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Osborne — Tuesday, May 24, 3:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

North Cobb — Tuesday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Lassiter — Wednesday, May 25, 3:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Wheeler — Wednesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

McEachern — Thursday, May 26, 9 a.m. at Cantrell Stadium

Walton High — Thursday, May 26, 10 a.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Harrison — Thursday, May 26, 2:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Sprayberry — Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Allatoona — Friday, May 27, 9 a.m. at Allatoona Stadium

Campbell — Friday, May 27, 10 a.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Pope — Friday, May 27, 2:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Kennesaw Mountain — Friday, May 27, 7 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

South Cobb — Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Hillgrove — Saturday, May 27, 2:30 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Pebblebrook — Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. at KSU Convocation Center

Private schools

Several Cobb private schools have already held their graduations, including Cornerstone Preparatory Academy, Dominion Christian School, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy and Whitefield Academy.

Shiloh Hills Christian School’s graduation is set for Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The Walker School’s graduation is Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Mount Paran Christian School’s graduation is Saturday at 9 a.m. at Turner Chapel AME Church.

North Cobb Christian School’s graduation is Saturday at 8 a.m. at West Ridge Church.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jimdog08
Jimmy Duncan

Gone are the days of either the Cobb Civic Center or Roswell Street Baptist for graduation.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In