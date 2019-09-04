Goodwill of North Georgia is offering Goodwill Computer Classes at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta.
The classes will be Mondays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 at 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The training for the Basic Computer Literacy Certificate will include computer basics, an introduction to Microsoft Office suite: Word, PowerPoint and Excel; Google applications and G-Suites, internet skills, email, and testing and certification. Registration is required.
For more information, contact Pat Ball at 770-528-2522.
