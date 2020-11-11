The Stonehaven School, a private classical Christian school in Marietta, celebrated an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 10 for their new Upper School building located at 1650 Old Concord Road in Marietta.
With the school’s enrollment growing this year by more than 20% to 178 students total, Stonehaven’s Board of Trustees has been working diligently to develop a campus plan that can allow more students to attend the school.
The building was designed by local architect Kevin Whipple with the firm CSC Design, and built by Integrity Construction Management. The 4,500 square foot building for the 7th through 9th grade program is an integral part of a first-phase project to establish a permanent home for their school. The open floor plan with four classrooms designed around a common area reflects the school’s passion for community and gathering. The building stands on eight acres.
The Stonehaven School is currently in the process of purchasing a church building located 1⁄2 mile from the Upper School campus to house its Lower School students - Kindergarten through 6th Grade.
For more information, visit stonehavenschool.org.
