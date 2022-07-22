Georgia Milestone scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released Friday, and show Cobb and Marietta schools may still be struggling to bounce back from the learning loss of the pandemic.
The percentage of students reading at or above grade level in Marietta City Schools declined in four of six grades tested (grades three through eight) compared with 2021.
The Cobb County School District, on the other hand, saw reading improvement in four out of six grades, with fourth graders declining, and sixth graders holding steady since last year.
Both districts, however, were quick to tout the fact that their test scores continued to outperform statewide averages. Cobb schools students had the highest percentage of students reading at or above grade level of any of its “large metro Atlanta peers,” per a district news release, narrowly beating out Fulton County.
Marietta schools “outperformed or matched the state” in 12 of 16 categories for the percentage of students at a “proficient” or “distinguished” learner level, the district said.
Milestones are typically the state’s method of measuring how well Georgia students have mastered subjects such as language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Elementary and middle school students are given the tests at the end of the school year. Georgia’s high schoolers are given end-of-course assessments in core subjects.
