State School Superintendent Richard Woods recently announced the names of the 2021 Georgia Scholars, which includes 20 students from Cobb Schools.
In total, there were only 323 graduating seniors recognized as 2021 Georgia Scholars statewide.
The Georgia Scholars from Cobb were Ana Herndon of Campbell; Zoey Weir of Harrison; Erin Seagraves and Mekai Brown, both of Hillgrove; Meghan Hamilton of Kell; Madison Winston of Pope; Allison Mawn of Sprayberry; Aryn Wrigth, Ajay Nathan, Aden Cobb, Lindsay Jenson, Kaitlyn Talsky and Sheena Lai, all of Walton; and Kaylyn Ferguson, Okezie Eze, Caroline Hugh, Matthew Norman, Aryaman Mukherji, Ishaan Chaubey and Anmol Prakash, all of Wheeler.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and the home. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.
The Georgia Scholar program is managed by GaDOE’s Excellence Recognition Office and local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.