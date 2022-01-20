MARIETTA — Summarizing the economic environment ahead of 2023 budget negotiations, Cobb schools’ chief financial officer said the district’s state and local revenue streams are “very positive” and that he “expect(s) a good budget.”
In a presentation before members of the Cobb Board of Education Thursday, district CFO Brad Johnson shared statistics of Georgia’s rapid economic growth in recent months.
What’s good for Georgia is, of course, also good for Cobb schools; the district gets almost 46% of its money from the state and almost 54% from local revenue sources, the largest of which is the district-levied property tax.
In the year preceding June 2021, the state’s rainy day fund grew from $2.7 billion to $4.3 billion, according to Johnson. State revenue grew by 13%. The amount of cargo moving through the ports of Savannah and Brunswick grew by 20% and 18% in 2021, respectively.
“Those are some healthy numbers for the state,” Johnson said.
As for local revenue, Johnson said he expects the growth in the county’s property tax digest in 2021 — which will be announced by the Cobb Tax Assessor this spring — will again top 5%, as it did the year prior. And sales tax revenue collected by the district “has been stable and has been growing throughout the current pandemic,” Johnson said.
In a speech last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a record budget that takes advantage of the state’s fiscal largesse. It included a $2,000 raise for teachers, $2,000 bonuses for full-time staff at Georgia school districts and the “restoration of all remaining austerity cuts for K-12 school districts,” Johnson said, adding there was “a lot of good, positive news for K-12 education in his proposal.”
Cobb Board of Education member Dr. Jaha Howard asked Johnson how federal stimulus had affected the district’s financial outlook.
Over three rounds of federal stimulus, the district has received almost $250 million, Johnson said. But money from the first two rounds, about $86 million, has been used to cover the state’s pandemic-era austerity cuts, which “had been as high as $59 million in a certain year.”
For the remaining money, Johnson said the district had put together “a very detailed plan of how we’re going to spend it.”
