The State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting high-quality state charter schools in Georgia, presents a juried virtual exhibition of art created by 150 students across the state.
The art demonstrates the challenges and hope the students have experienced during a turbulent time that has included the COVID-19 pandemic and protests of racial injustice. Students were invited to submit their 2-D art to the SCSF’s first annual Art of Connection – Exhibition of Student Art.
The theme for 2021 was “How I Stay Connected to Others,” and state charter school students in grades K-12 were encouraged to express how they have been in touch with people and made connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. All entries are featured in the virtual art gallery located online at scsfga.org/art, and winners will receive an Amazon gift card and permanent exhibition of their art at the State Charter Schools Foundation office.
Students interpreted the theme in different ways - how they visited with family and friends, found inspiration from nature, felt the pain of loss, and discovered connections through participation in peaceful protests. Many entries featured electronic devices and mobile phones prominently as their primary means of connection. Other entries expressed the agony of loss and separation during COVID-19, with winning artwork showing a child separated from a loved one in a hospital bed and a child separated from a parent who is a nurse by a glass door.
The virtual art gallery will remain on the SCSF’s website through the end of the year and winners and judges will be featured on the SCSF’s social media channels. The exhibition was sponsored by FEV Tutor, who provided the gift cards for the winners.
Local winners by division were:
- Junior Elementary (K-2nd grade): Second place went to Carter Poole, 2nd grader at the International Academy of Smyrna for “Peaceful Protest.” Third place went to Nathan Padron, 1st grader at the International Academy of Smyrna for “The Battle Pokémon Comic Book.”
- Elementary (3rd-5th grades): Third place went to Taylor Dempsey, 5th grader at the International Academy of Smyrna for “Black Lives Matter.”
