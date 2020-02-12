St. Joseph Catholic School, 81 Lacy Street in Marietta, announced that tickets are on sale now for the 2020 SJCS RUN FOR THE ROSES Kentucky Derby-inspired event on March 7.
The annual auction and gala will be held at the Hilton/Atlanta Marietta Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
The event will feature a VIP Bourbon tasting auction preview reception. Participanst can learn about craft bourbon during the tasting while experiencing the “torcedores” craft of cigar rolling. The venue’s executive chef Trenton Carter will present his small plate creations paired with bourbon and wine offerings.
The main derby event will include silent and live auctions along with a Fund-A-Need portion of the presentation. More small plates and signature cocktails will fill the evening. Musical entertainment will be by Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn String Band and lawn games in the “infield.”
Individual tickets start at $50 for beer garden seating with tables of four available for $400. VIP packages start at $1,200 for a table of six. Sponsorships start at $500 up to $8,000.
For more information, contact advancement director Jackie Fusaro at 770-428-3328 or visit www.stjosephschool.org.
