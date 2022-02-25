KSU's School of Art and Design will bring back the Spring Arts Festival on March 19. The printmaking department will present a letterpress printing demonstration showing how books and newspapers were published for 500 years.
KSU's School of Art and Design will bring back the Spring Arts Festival on March 19. The printmaking department will present a letterpress printing demonstration showing how books and newspapers were published for 500 years.
Kennesaw State University’s School of Art and Design will bring back the Spring Arts Festival on March 19.
The free event, held rain or shine, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Chastain Pointe Studios, 1200 Chastain Road, Suite 115 in Kennesaw.
Children will have the chance to create a special piece of art on a real press. Visitors can take home a two-color, printed keepsake inspired by spring
The printmaking department will also present a letterpress printing demonstration showing how books and newspapers were published for 500 years. The demonstration will showcase both handset typography and a contemporary, photo-based process.
This year’s contemporary fashion show will feature students in Apparel and Textile Technology. Students will take old garments and refashion them
into new ones. Two students will also be showing their own designed creations on live models. The fashion show will be ongoing throughout the day.
Fabric plays a central role in creating soft sculptures that are sure to be a hit with all ages. Prof. Amanda Britton is leading a soft sculpture booth where mini plushies may be created. Britton is collaborating with the Zuckerman Museum of Art, a unit of the School of Art and Design. The ZMA will have a few soft sculpture installation pieces on exhibit by Jamele Wright Sr. and Kayte Terry.
Professional chalk artists Zach Herndon and Jessi Queen return to liven up the parking lot behind Chastain Pointe Studios.
This year’s special guest is Kelly Robertson of Cavalry Glassblowing Studios in Lawrenceville.
Attendees will enjoy crafts such as keychain-making with quick set resin and a little glitter, plus painting and drawing. Artists from K-12th grade are encouraged to submit artwork for the Pin-up Show. Awards will be given in each category. Participants should submit their artwork no later than 2 p.m.
Student groups will be offering various works for sale in the popular Artists’ Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.