On May 23 at 4 p.m., the Sprayberry High School Foundation held a non-traditional baccalaureate service in the back parking lot area of Unity North Atlanta.
Because Sprayberry high school is so diverse, the Foundation chose to do something that was more inclusive for all of the students. Foundation president Sharona Sandberg found a representative for Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism and Islam to speak at the service, share blessings and words of wisdom with the graduates.
Speakers were Rabbi Daniel Dorsch of Congregation Etz Chaim; Faraz Iqbal of Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta; Dr. Ajay Houde, president of the Hindu Swaymsevak Sangh Georgia Chapter; and Elder Bernard Hill of Greater Community Church of God in Christ.
Sprayberry students Jayna Modi and Sophie Fleming did readings and Sprayberry orchestra director Harrison Cook played music throughout the event. After the speakers and student readings, the names of each graduate were called out and they crossed the stage to receive “Certificates of Baccalaureate” from Sprayberry principal Sara Griffin.
Because graduation was limited to only six tickets this year, families brought many who wouldn’t be able to see their graduates cross the stage and receive a diploma.
The stage was built Sandberg's father, Kenneth Stadler, and the school will use it for years to come. The Sprayberry Foundation Executive Committee came out to help as well as many volunteers from the school.
