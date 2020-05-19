This year, 78 schools in 23 states recently received the Recognized ASCA Model Program designation.
Two Cobb Schools made the list - Sprayberry High School and Varner Elementary School.
The RAMP designation, awarded for aligning with the criteria in the ASCA National Model, recognizes schools committed to delivering a data-informed school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment.
Since the program’s inception, nearly 1,000 schools have been designated as RAMP recipients, including numerous Cobb schools.
The RAMP designation is good for five years, after which time schools must reapply to maintain their RAMP status.
