The popular Homeschool Workshop Series will be returning to The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw.
Participants can discover new train-themed concepts and apply them to their own invention, art project, machine or game.
Workshops are multidisciplinary and can include hands-on projects, games, guided activities, tours and demonstrations. Fall classes are:
- Sept. 11 will be Connect the Rails, where students will solve hands-on puzzles and challenges while learning about historic rail lines.
- Oct. 9 will be Powerful Pistons, where students will explore how pistons move through the construction of a piston-powered machine.
- Nov. 13 will be Mapping the Rails, where students will discover how maps are made and read while creating their own.
- Dec. 11 will be Rock and Roll Wheels, where students will learn about wheels as they build their own rolling vehicles.
The Homeschool Workshop Series is recommended for kids in K-5th grade. Older and younger siblings are welcome to attend.
The program runs on the second Wednesday of each month, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee is $5 for participants and accompanying adults. The fee also includes admission to the Museum.
For more information, visit southernmuseum.org/children-families.
