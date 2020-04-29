An educator with more than 23 years of kinesiology and health studies experience, Marietta-native Charity Bryan has been appointed head of the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Bryan most recently served as the director of technology enhanced learning in the College of Continuing and Professional Education at Kennesaw State University and clinical associate professor in the Department of Health Promotion and Physical Education in WellStar College. Prior to her appointment at KSU, she had two years of service at Louisiana State University and seven years of service at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Her appointment was approved by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.
Bryan’s first day at work was the Thursday after Mardi Gras. She spent the Mardi Gras break setting up her office. The following week, the College of Nursing was well into planning mode for an inevitable conversion to remote learning using videoconferencing and online teaching strategies.
On her seventh day on the job, Bryan was the keynote speaker for the college-wide training in the Student Union Ballroom. And by day 10, the entire university was closing offices for day one of remote learning for faculty and students.
Bryan received her undergraduate degree in physical education from Samford University, master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and doctoral degree from Louisiana State University.
