The Southeast Homeschool Expo will be July 25-27 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The expo is devoted entirely to the display, sale and discussion of educational materials with entire exhibit hall displays of materials by the best Christian, secular and specialty publishers. There will be practical how to sessions on different subjects and workshops for those thinking about or are new to homeschooling.
For more information, visit southeasthomeschoolexpo.com, email info@southeasthomeschoolexpo.com or call 1-800-285-6340.
