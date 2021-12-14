A South Cobb High School student is once again earning accolades from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.
Honesty Rawls, a South Cobb senior, was recently named a Top 5 finalist for BGCMA.
Rawls was selected as the representative from the A.W. Tony Matthews Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta center. She earned her spot as one of the five finalists because of her academic achievement, leadership skills and service to the community.
Youth of the Year is a character and leadership program that recognizes Club members who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership skills and service to the community. The competition is open to all Boys & Girls Club members, aged 14-18, and each Club honors one outstanding member to represent them at the annual Youth of the Year Fundraising Gala.
Although Rawls credits the BGCMA for helping her achieve success and break out of her shell to try new things, the person she says has been a significant influence in her life is a teacher at South Cobb High School. Rawls said her South Cobb band director James Wilson believes in her and helps her get through tough times in school.
She is the second South Cobb student in as many years to be recognized by the BGCMA organization. Last year, South Cobb student Nila Smith was selected as the winner of the Metro Atlanta Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.
"These two young ladies are products of our school's vision of 'empowering students for service and leadership in a global society," said South Cobb Principal T.J. Perry. "They are good friends too, which proves that Eagles of a feather flock together!"
