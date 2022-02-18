South Cobb High School’s Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl team will compete at state after placing first at the West Georgia Divisional Bowl and Cobb County Bowl.
The Reading Bowl is an annual competition in which students are quizzed on the content of the year's 20 Georgia Book Award nominees. Teams comprised of students from different schools compete to test their knowledge of the selected books, which change yearly.
The state championship is March 19. South Cobb High will compete with five teams from across the state. South Cobb High’s team has been tirelessly preparing outside of the classroom by reading up to 20 teen fiction books, coach Brian Ragsdale, a media specialist at the school, said.
Ragsdale is from Hiram, Georgia, and now lives in Decatur, commuting to South Cobb High every morning. He started the South Cobb Reading Bowl team nine years ago, he said, after being involved with the program at other schools in the past.
“The reason behind starting (the team at South Cobb High) was that I wanted the kids to know that they could compete against anybody when it came to academics,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale coached football for years, so now he aims to foster that type of camaraderie in his reading bowl team.
“I've been real fortunate to have really good kids who love to read, who buy into the team,” Ragsdale said. “Like I said, I'm an old football coach, so I call it a team, not a club. The kids interact, talk and have fun, and you also have the competition aspect, so it's just a great thing to coach.”
His favorite part about being involved is the relationships he and the students have developed through the years.
“The bonds they develop—I've had three or four different pairs of siblings from some families come through and join my team,” he said. “And the bonds that they build from reading the same books and talking about them are bonds and friendships that they’ll have for a long time.”
After they graduated, members of previous South Cobb High Reading Bowl teams have gone on to schools such as Johns Hopkins and Ivy League universities, Ragsdale said. Seeing members of his team find success after high school is another one of his favorite things about coaching the team.
Ragsdale feels very positive about his team’s chances at the state championship, he said.
“I think if they keep their focus, they've got a very good shot at taking first place.”
Airat Molumo, Tolu Rufai and Crystal Oleka are three of South Cobb High’s highest-scoring competitors, according to Ragsdale.
Molumo, a resident of Powder Springs and senior at South Cobb High, joined the team, she said, because reading is one of her favorite hobbies, and she thought it would influence her to read more and help her develop an interest in more genres.
“I always wanted to join the team since middle school,” Molumo said. “I’ve always just enjoyed reading different genres in general, and I thought the reading bowl would be an opportunity to just widen my scope.”
To prepare for competitions, Molumo says she is diligent with her notetaking as she reads through the assigned books.
“I've been taking notes since the beginning of the semester,” she said. “Basically, anytime I pick up on something like a certain character, an event, an object, a symbol, anything that's so unique to that book that you probably don't want to forget, I stop reading and note it down in the ‘notes’ app in my phone. I have, like, 20 different folders for each book.”
Ragsdale’s efforts in instilling ideals like teamwork and camaraderie in his team are paying off, Molumo said.
“Competing is always fun, but I think the fact it's such a team effort is the best part,” she said. “You're part of this pretty small group of people that are all working to accomplish the same thing. I think that's my favorite part, you know, answering questions and asking questions back to your team members. It's honestly the most heartwarming thing about it.”
Rufai, a resident of Austell and senior at South Cobb, is originally from Lagos, Nigeria. She moved to the U.S. when she was three years old.
She can read up to 10 books a week, she said, and as soon as she found out there was a competition in which students were quizzed on books they read, she joined immediately.
For now, Rufai is enjoying her last year of high school, reading book after book and aiming to help her team fare well at state.
After she graduates, the future biomedical engineering major wants to attend Mercer University, obtain a degree and move back to Nigeria to help others.
“I want to make prosthetics for people,” Rufai said. “So I’ll learn what I want to learn here and then go back to Nigeria and help people there who need it.”
The South Cobb Reading Bowl team is already helping people in their community with a service project the team came up with called "Laundromat Library," Ragsdale said.
Through the project, team members collect books in small, plastic tubs and drop the tubs off at local laundromats for children in the community. In a letter to the laundromats, penned by Molumo and Rufai, the students explain that the service project aims to make "laundry time an educational experience" for kids.
Oleka, a resident of Marietta and junior at South Cobb High, joined the reading bowl team in fifth grade, didn’t compete as a freshman or sophomore, but is back on the team now.
To prepare for competitions, Oleka said, she will read a book and then meticulously scan page after page, looking for points of interest that could end up being the answer to a question during competition.
“I read the books and then, after I read them, I go back page by page, writing questions down,” she said. “Then, I put them on a Word document and I study those questions.”
Reading books, making friends and the thrill of competition are the best parts about being a part of the reading bowl team, she said.
Maureen McGee and Michelle Hardy serve as a media parapro and an English teacher at South Cobb High, respectively, and are assistant coaches for the reading bowl team.
The reading bowl was started in 1986 by Helen Ruffin, a library media specialist at Sky Haven Elementary School in DeKalb County.
After Ruffin retired in 2000, several media specialists formed the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl, and schools in other districts across Georgia started joining in.
Today, there are six regions grouped into two divisions of schools that compete each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.