The South Cobb High School's Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl team recently won the Cobb County Bowl and the West Georgia Divisional Bowl. The team consists of Airat Molumo, Crystal Oleka, Victoria Vasquez, Toluwanimi Rufai, Sofiat Olanigan, Josephine Oladoge, India Heath, Lilee Ogle, Alexandria Bell, Victory Ladipo, Sara Acheampong, Patience Bridges and Elijah Wilson.
The team will now compete on March 19 against five other teams from across the state for the State Championship.
The team consists of Airat Molumo, Crystal Oleka, Victoria Vasquez, Toluwanimi Rufai, Sofiat Olanigan, Josephine Oladoge, India Heath, Lilee Ogle, Alexandria Bell, Victory Ladipo, Sara Acheampong, Patience Bridges and Elijah Wilson. The team's coaches are Brian Ragsdale, Michelle Hardy and Maureen McGee.
Helen Ruffin, a Library Media Specialist at Sky Haven Elementary School in DeKalb County, created The Reading Bowl competition in 1986. In a competitive game format, students were questioned about the content of the 20 Georgia Book Award Nominees each year.
In 2000, after Ruffin’s retirement, several Library Media Specialists formed the DeKalb County Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl. Other school districts in Georgia heard about this unique reading initiative and soon wanted to join in the competition.
It is now open to students in grades 4-12 across the state. Elementary and middle school students read and are quizzed on the 20 Georgia Book Award Nominees, while high school students read and are quizzed on the 20 Georgia Peach Teen Book Award Nominees. The books change yearly.
