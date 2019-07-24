Echoes & Reflections, the premier resource for Holocaust educational materials and dynamic content, recently welcomed back 34 educators from Israel upon the completion of an advanced learning seminar from July 8-18.
Among them was Katy Matello from South Cobb High School.
The unique learning experience, designed for middle and high school educators, aims to strengthen the knowledge and skills needed to effectively teach the complex history of the Holocaust to their students. This was the fourth year Echoes & Reflections offered the seminar at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel.
“This seminar gave educators who already have a working knowledge of the Holocaust an opportunity to develop a more personal connection to what they are teaching,” said Sheryl Ochayon, Yad Vashem’s program director for Echoes & Reflections and the leader of the seminar. “The empathy and stronger knowledge base they built during this experience carries over into the classroom and helps educators convey to students that the Holocaust is a human story — part of our shared human story.”
The 34 educators, selected from more than 70 applicants, received an expert-guided tour of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and engaged in workshops to enhance classroom practice, daily lectures by senior historians, and group work. Participants also visited some of Israel’s most famous historical and cultural sites to increase their understanding of the Jewish story and provide perspective on the life that was built following the Holocaust.
Tuition, meals, and hotel costs were completely subsidized by Echoes & Reflections, including a reimbursement of up to $1,000 for airfare.
Now that the trip is over, participants will complete post-seminar work such as arranging an Echoes & Reflections professional development program for teachers in their areas, creating a lesson plan or presenting at a local conference.
The trip to Israel was one of two advanced learning seminars offered through Echoes & Reflections. In total, the organization sent 59 educators from 35 different states abroad this summer.
For more information, visit echoesandreflections.org/advanced-learning-programs.
