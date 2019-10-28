From popsicles and balloons to stickers and their clothes, everything was blue.
It was a party on the lawn of Sope Creek Elementary School to celebrate the school recently being named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Some students even covered their faces in blue sticker ribbons to show their pride and enthusiasm for their school’s national achievement. A Sope Creek teacher also sported a blue wig and blue bodysuit.
Sope Creek Elementary School was one of only six Georgia schools to achieve National Blue Ribbon status in 2019. The Cobb school was recognized as one of the nation’s exemplary high performing schools.
Tritt Elementary School is also one of the select Georgia schools to earn a National Blue Ribbon award this year. Tritt Elementary School will go blue on Nov. 8 to celebrate their school’s National Blue Ribbon award.
Sope Creek and Tritt elementary schools’ 2019 awards bring the total National Blue Ribbon awards for Cobb Schools to 27. A list of all of Cobb’s National Blue Ribbon awards is available at http://www.cobbk12.org/aboutccsd/awards.
